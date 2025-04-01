BOSQ Aere 70SL Freestanding

The epitome of warmth and style for your home.

This remarkable creation will transform your living space into a cosy haven. Immerse yourself in the mesmerising aesthetics of this fireplace. Despite its compact size, the BOSQ Aere 70SL delivers an exceptional heat output. Snuggle up in the warmth of a cosy inglenook while enjoying the mesmerising flames dancing within the fire. It’s the ideal companion for those chilly evenings, providing both comfort and style.

The BOSQ Aere 70SL makes a real style statement, with its matching Freestanding Bench. Instantly transforming your living space into a haven of warmth and beauty. Whether you prefer a traditional or contemporary setting, this stove effortlessly adapts to your unique style.

A stylish, elegant, and minimalist design with a focus on modern expression the BOSQ offers an affordable heating solution without having to compromise on the quality and design.

Imagine cosy winter evenings, enveloped in the mesmerising glow of crackling logs. The BOSQ Aere 70SL is the epitome of timeless elegance and functional design. This fireplace is guaranteed to leave a lasting impression on any room it graces.

Crafted with a steel body, and base this stove is a testament to outstanding durability. Designed to withstand the test of time, it is built to accompany you through countless cosy evenings and heartwarming gatherings. The sleek and modern styling of the BOSQ Aere 70SL adds a touch of sophistication to any space.

The fire is not only eye-catching, it operates beautifully. Internally the BOSQ Aere 70SL has a heat deflector plate and a high-density thermal lining manufactured from vermiculite that helps insulate the combustion chamber to protect the body from the heat produced by the fire, whilst their golden/bronze hue provides additional heat reflection. With the BOSQ Aere 70SL, you can create a cosy ambience and reduce your carbon footprint simultaneously.

To enhance safety and efficiency and reduce your clearances BOSQ introduces the highly effective Heat Shield for the Aere 70SL. This optional shield [sold separately] ensures that the heat is distributed effectively while protecting your surrounding walls. Now you can enjoy the cosy ambience of a roaring fire without worrying about any unwanted damage.

