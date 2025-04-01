Experience the timeless charm and captivating warmth of a crackling fire with the extraordinary BOSQ Aere 70S Insert Wood-Burning Fireplace.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this remarkable addition to BOSQ’s range of wood-burning fireplaces is set to elevate your home’s ambience and create an inviting sanctuary for you and your loved ones.

Immerse yourself in the mesmerising dance of flames, as the BOSQ Aere 70S insert showcases its impeccable craftsmanship and enchanting allure. Constructed from premium grade black steel this fireplace embodies durability and strength, making it the perfect choice for a wood-burning insert. Its robust build ensures years of reliable performance, allowing you to cherish the warmth and comfort it brings for many seasons to come.

Unveil an unbroken vista of the enchanting flames with the Aere 70S insert’s generously sized air-washed window, this elegant feature becomes a mesmerising focal point in your living space. Watch in awe as the dancing flames breathe life into your surroundings, creating a cosy haven that beckons you to relax and unwind.

To further enhance its aesthetic appeal, you have the option to customise your BOSQ Aere 70S insert with the addition of a ventilation fan kit and four-sided frame [sold separately].

Despite its compact size, the BOSQ Aere 70S delivers an exceptional heat output. Snuggle up in the warmth of a cosy inglenook while enjoying the mesmerising flames dancing within the fireplace. It’s the ideal companion for those chilly evenings, providing both comfort and style. With a heat output of 11.5kW and an impressive energy efficiency rating of 64.0%, this fireplace is designed to minimise its impact on the planet.

With the BOSQ Aere 70S, you can create a cosy ambience and reduce your carbon footprint simultaneously. Its sleek design and exceptional performance make it an ideal heating solution for those seeking both style and efficiency.