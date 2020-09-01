Snap-in place and connect automatically by magnetic force. BoscoLighting's innovative Magnetic Track System creates a unique lighting experience and endless design possibilities. No tools are required, both general and accent lighting can be held in place by magnetic force at the same time.

The modern design of the Magnetic Track System fits perfectly into any room of architecture. It can run around and across walls and ceilings with a combination of spot lights, wall washers, linear diffused lights and adjustable linear lights, defining lines of light in the building geometry.

Rotate, slide into any position, and adjust at any time. All lights can be safely released and adjusted and then securely clicked back into place.

We also offer all kind of joiners for expanding. The joiners allow you to turn corners, increase the length, add a branch or spread the track out in four different directions.

And to adapt to a variety of needs, our magnetic track lighting system installation options include recessed, surface mounted and suspended.

The magnetic track light product options: