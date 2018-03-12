Logo
The Bosch Tronic 1000T: Electric water heaters

Last Updated on 12 Mar 2018

The Bosch Tronic 1000T range of electric water heaters offer a reliable source of hot water and come in a variety of sizes to suit most applications.

Overview
Description

Features & Benefits

  • Dual handed connections – provides installation flexibility
  • Durable vitreous enamel lined steel tanks
  • Suitable for internal and external installations
  • 80L to 400L models available
  • Slimline design in 80L & 125L models
  • Complete range of element sizes
  • 7 year cylinder warranty
  • 2 year parts and labour warranty

Contact
Display AddressClayton South, VIC

1555 Centre Road

1300 30 70 37
