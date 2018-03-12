The Bosch Tronic 1000T: Electric water heaters
Last Updated on 12 Mar 2018
The Bosch Tronic 1000T range of electric water heaters offer a reliable source of hot water and come in a variety of sizes to suit most applications.
Overview
Description
Features & Benefits
- Dual handed connections – provides installation flexibility
- Durable vitreous enamel lined steel tanks
- Suitable for internal and external installations
- 80L to 400L models available
- Slimline design in 80L & 125L models
- Complete range of element sizes
- 7 year cylinder warranty
- 2 year parts and labour warranty