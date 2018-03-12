Logo
Bosch OptiFlow Professional Internal: Ideal for internal apartments and medium density buildings

Last Updated on 12 Mar 2018

Bosch OptiFlow Professional Internal is a 6 star, continuous flow hot water appliance designed specifically for medium density housing. It is fitted with Bosch’s patented OptiFlow combustion management system which provides better energy efficiency over the lifetime of the appliance by constantly monitoring and adjusting the burner gas-to-air ratio.

Bosch OptiFlow Professional Internal is a 6 star, continuous flow hot water appliance designed specifically for medium density housing. It is fitted with Bosch’s patented OptiFlow combustion management system which provides better energy efficiency over the lifetime of the appliance by constantly monitoring and adjusting the burner gas-to-air ratio.

The OptiFlow Professional Internal must be paired with Bosch’s low cost coaxial flue to allow the appliance to draw in air for combustion and expel flue gas outside, making the appliance room sealed and ideal for installation in compact spaces.

The Bosch OptiFlow Professional Internal is available in 12L, 16L and 20L capacities and is the perfect solution for installations where space is a premium.

  • OptiFlow combustion management system
  • Room sealed appliance
  • 6 star efficiency
  • Compact, lightweight
  • Solar compatible water heater
  • Electronically controlled modulation
  • Up to 4 optional controllers
  • 50°C compliant models available
  • 3 year parts and labour warranty
  • 12 year heat exchanger warranty
Display AddressClayton South, VIC

1555 Centre Road

1300 30 70 37
