Bosch hydronic heating boilers

Bosch is a global market leader in high-efficiency, condensing hydronic heating and water heating technology. All of our products are designed to deliver heating and hot water comfort. Our environmentally Hydronic Heating range of gas condensing boilers can help lower your gas bills, save you money, and reduce your carbon footprint.

Bosch Gaz 6000w

Setting the standard in domestic hydronic heating.

Features & Benefits

30kW heat output

Excellent efficiency

Compact, modern design

Quiet operation

User friendly controllers

Available in Natural gas and LP gas

External installation



Bosch Condens 5000W

Condensing technology makes best use of energy, so that heat is produced economically and with lower CO2 emissions. With Bosch Condens 5000W hydronic heating boilers you gain from our experience and innovation.

The range includes 18kW, 30kW and 37kW models

Features & Benefits

Condensing technology – saving you money

Over 90 per cent energy efficiency*

18kW and 30 kW system boiler for central heating

37kW ‘combi’ boiler for heating and domestic hot water

Wall mounted – space saving

Easy installation and servicing

Self-cleaning aluminium/ silicon heat cell – prolonged system life

Fully electronic safety management and fault diagnostics

Optional controllers available

Quiet operation (42-45 dB)

*energy efficiency tested at 80°C

Bosch GB162

The GB162 range of high performance, energy efficient boilers represents the very latest in heating technology for the environmentally conscious investor. With award winning customer-focused product design, and engineering quality you’d expect from one of Europe’s most respected heating brands, the GB162 is sure to surpass the expectations of anyone looking to upgrade to a modern heating system.

The range includes 65kW & 100kW models

Features and Benefits