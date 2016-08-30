Bosch hydronic heating boilers
Last Updated on 30 Aug 2016
Overview
Bosch is a global market leader in high-efficiency, condensing hydronic heating and water heating technology. All of our products are designed to deliver heating and hot water comfort. Our environmentally Hydronic Heating range of gas condensing boilers can help lower your gas bills, save you money, and reduce your carbon footprint.
Bosch Gaz 6000w
Setting the standard in domestic hydronic heating.
Features & Benefits
- 30kW heat output
- Excellent efficiency
- Compact, modern design
- Quiet operation
- User friendly controllers
- Available in Natural gas and LP gas
- External installation
Bosch Condens 5000W
Condensing technology makes best use of energy, so that heat is produced economically and with lower CO2 emissions. With Bosch Condens 5000W hydronic heating boilers you gain from our experience and innovation.
The range includes 18kW, 30kW and 37kW models
Features & Benefits
- Condensing technology – saving you money
- Over 90 per cent energy efficiency*
- 18kW and 30 kW system boiler for central heating
- 37kW ‘combi’ boiler for heating and domestic hot water
- Wall mounted – space saving
- Easy installation and servicing
- Self-cleaning aluminium/ silicon heat cell – prolonged system life
- Fully electronic safety management and fault diagnostics
- Optional controllers available
- Quiet operation (42-45 dB)
*energy efficiency tested at 80°C
Bosch GB162
The GB162 range of high performance, energy efficient boilers represents the very latest in heating technology for the environmentally conscious investor. With award winning customer-focused product design, and engineering quality you’d expect from one of Europe’s most respected heating brands, the GB162 is sure to surpass the expectations of anyone looking to upgrade to a modern heating system.
The range includes 65kW & 100kW models
Features and Benefits
- Individual outputs of 65 & 100kW
- ‘Cascading’ (linking of multiple boilers) creates an output of up to 800kw per frame kit
- Modulation to just 19 per cent of total output for all year round efficiency
- Up to 110 per cent net efficiency
- Ultra low emission levels for cleaner combustion and increase carbon savings
- Quick and easy installation
- Extremely compact (400kW in just 1m^2)
- Individual lift weight only 70kg
- Award winning ALU-Plus heat exchanger for added durability and low cost servicing
- Whisper quiet
- Intuitive controls for increase system functionality and reduced running costs
- Two years parts & labour warranty, five years heat exchanger warranty