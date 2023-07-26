Logo
Bosch Condens 8300iW hydronic heating boiler

Introducing the NEW Condens 8300iW hydronic heating boiler range from Bosch. The Condens 8300iW range provides greater power and convenience with 25kW and 35kW heating boilers, as well as a 35kW/40kW combi boiler for heating and domestic hot water. Bosch’s premium quality boilers are made in Germany and are tested to the equivalent of 15 years usage in Australian conditions.

