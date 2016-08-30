The Bosch Compress 3000 Heat Pump: Energy efficient water heating innovation
The Bosch Compress 3000 is an air-to-water heat pump developed and manufactured in Europe, converting the same reliable technology used in refrigerators to extract heat from the air and transfer it into the water. This means that the heat pump reduces energy use by up to 65% compared to a conventional electric storage hot water.
Features & Benefits
- Highly efficient heat pump – reduces energy by up to 65 per cent*
- 270L storage tank
- Built in smart controller with timer function and compatibility with PV solar energy generation systems
- Noise reduction mode
- Designed for easy and low-cost install and servicing
- The heat pump operates from -7ºC to 40ºC, delivering energy efficient hot water even in colder climates
*When compared to a conventional electric storage system.