The Bosch Compress 3000 Heat Pump: Energy efficient water heating innovation

Last Updated on 30 Aug 2016

The Bosch Compress 3000 is an air-to-water heat pump developed and manufactured in Europe, converting the same reliable technology used in refrigerators to extract heat from the air and transfer it into the water. This means that the heat pump reduces energy use by up to 65% compared to a conventional electric storage hot water.