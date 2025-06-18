Logo
Ricky Richards
Ricky Richards Bochini Kindergarden
Ricky Richards Bochini Shade Sail
Ricky Richards Bochini Covered Outdoor Area Restaurant
Ricky Richards Bochini Backyard Shade
Bochini PVC fabric: Shade performance meets versatility

Bochini is a premium 580gsm PVC fabric designed to meet the demands of lightweight structural applications while delivering strength, flexibility, and a clean aesthetic. It is waterproof, UV-stabilised, fire retardant, and mildew resistant—ideal for tents, marquees, retractable roofs, and event spaces.

Overview
Description
Specifications

Last Updated on 18 Jun 2025

  • Width Available: 300cm
  • Fabric Type: PVC
  • Fabric Weight: 580gsm, 750gsm - Blockout
Contact
Display AddressSydney Olympic Park NSW Australia, 2127, NSW

Level 1, Quad 2, Suite 1.04, 6 Parkview Drive

1300 742 597
