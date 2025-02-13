Bobrick's Fino Collection of restroom accessories is the perfect blend of elegance and functional sensibility
Last Updated on 13 Feb 2025
The Fino Collection by Bobrick combines elegant design with modern sensibility. Crafted with high-quality satin-finish stainless steel, seamless construction, well-defined edges and concealed hardware, the Fino Collection is an elevated design line of accessories that epitomize functionality and create a striking visual impact in any washroom.
- Award-winning European design
- Perfect balance of function and design sensibility
- Simple and sophisticated
- Complements other washroom accessories
- Elevates the aesthetic of any washroom environment
Overview
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, Bobrick’s Fino Collection features premium satin-finish stainless steel and a seamless, streamlined design that radiates elegance and sophistication. Its precisely defined edges and smooth surfaces create a striking visual impact, enhancing the modern aesthetic. The cleverly concealed hardware reinforces the refined look and ensures a clean and minimalist appearance.
Now available in a luxurious Matte Black finish, the Fino Collection introduces bold contrast and a touch of contemporary elegance to washrooms. This striking finish not only provides a modern, sophisticated aesthetic but also enhances its durability with easy-to-clean surfaces that resist smudges and fingerprints. Whether it’s creating a dramatic focal point in a light-toned interior or complementing darker palettes for a cohesive design, Matte Black seamlessly integrates with a wide range of decor styles. The result is a washroom experience that exudes refinement and prestige.
The collection includes an extensive range of thoughtfully curated products designed to meet the specific needs of modern public and commercial spaces. From paper towel dispensers and waste bins to hand dryers, grab bars, toilet tissue dispensers, and garment hooks, the Fino Collection combines essential functionality with timeless design. Each accessory is engineered for maximum efficiency and ease of use, ensuring an intuitive experience for users.
The Fino Collection is where practicality meets artful design. It proves that even the smallest details—when executed with care and precision—can redefine the character of a space, delivering an elevated washroom experience that leaves a lasting impression.
Meeting the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)
All Fino accessories come in stainless steel with satin finish or matte black as standard. We also offer 4 PVD finishes and a variety of powder coated options to choose from.
Standard Finish
All our products are available in either stainless steel with satin finish or matte black as standard.
Available in brass, copper, bronze and black. Physical Vapour Deposition is a coating technique produced in a vacuum that vaporises the coating material into a thin film of atoms onto our stainless steel. PVD coating is both incredibly durable and easy to clean, but also very environmentally friendly, much more so than traditional coating techniques.
As a special order all of our range can be powder coated to any specified Pantone or RAL colour.
Special Finishes
Special finishes are subject to minimum order 25-piece lots, which can be divided among different products within the Fino Collection.