Blush Brick House Front View
Blush Brick Raw
Blush Brick Showcase
Blush Brick Wall Showcase

Blush Brick: Award winning elegant and distinct rustic textures inspired by Industrial Chic

The Blush brick by Littlehampton Bricks, part of the Sincero collection of handcrafted traditional bricks, has an elegant and rich colour blend and subtle face texture. The distinct rustic texture is inspired by industrial chic.

Sincero from Littlehampton is a unique range that provides sincere handcrafted design and is used by today’s leading architects and designers. Littlehampton proudly supplies its Sincero design bricks to all major cities in Australia, including Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Display AddressLittlehampton, SA

Main Road

08 8391 1855
