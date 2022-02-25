The Blush brick by Littlehampton Bricks, part of the Sincero collection of handcrafted traditional bricks, has an elegant and rich colour blend and subtle face texture. The distinct rustic texture is inspired by industrial chic.

Sincero from Littlehampton is a unique range that provides sincere handcrafted design and is used by today’s leading architects and designers. Littlehampton proudly supplies its Sincero design bricks to all major cities in Australia, including Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.