Library Lemon Punch
Office Clay
Residential Caramel Blush
Retail Studio Grey
Waiting Area Studio Grey
Bloc: Solid colour sheet flooring

Polyflor Bloc PUR is a durable, textured, solid-colour flooring with a 0.70mm pigmented wear layer and polyurethane reinforcement. Ideal for retail, leisure, and commercial spaces, it’s 100% recyclable, contains recycled materials, and holds a BRE A+ Green Guide rating.

  • Product checkHeavy duty sheet flooring
  • Product checkSingle solid colours with textured emboss
  • Product checkLow cost, polish-free maintenance
  • Product checkLow VOC emissions
  • Product checkRetail & leisure interiors
Specifications

  • Type of floorcovering: Heterogeneous
  • Formats: Sheet
  • Roll sizes: 2m x 20m
  • Gauge: 2.0mm
  • Wear layer: 0.7mm
  • Total weight: 2660 g/m²
  • Finish: PUR
Bloc

Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

101 Prosperity Way

1800 777 425
