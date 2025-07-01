Bloc: Solid colour sheet flooring
Polyflor Bloc PUR is a durable, textured, solid-colour flooring with a 0.70mm pigmented wear layer and polyurethane reinforcement. Ideal for retail, leisure, and commercial spaces, it’s 100% recyclable, contains recycled materials, and holds a BRE A+ Green Guide rating.
- Heavy duty sheet flooring
- Single solid colours with textured emboss
- Low cost, polish-free maintenance
- Low VOC emissions
- Retail & leisure interiors
Overview
Description
Specifications
Last Updated on 01 Jul 2025
- Type of floorcovering: Heterogeneous
- Formats: Sheet
- Roll sizes: 2m x 20m
- Gauge: 2.0mm
- Wear layer: 0.7mm
- Total weight: 2660 g/m²
- Finish: PUR