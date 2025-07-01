Bloc: Solid colour sheet flooring

Polyflor Bloc PUR is a durable, textured, solid-colour flooring with a 0.70mm pigmented wear layer and polyurethane reinforcement. Ideal for retail, leisure, and commercial spaces, it’s 100% recyclable, contains recycled materials, and holds a BRE A+ Green Guide rating.

