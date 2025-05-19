Bliss: #1 Fabric upholstery choice for outdoor applications
Bliss outdoor upholstery by Ricky Richards offers premium, fade-resistant fabric with Australia's largest colour range. Engineered for durability using solution-dyed acrylic yarn, it features superior UV protection, water repellence, and a 5-year warranty, perfect for residential and commercial outdoor spaces.
- Unmatched Colour Range
- Superior Fabric Technology
- 5-Year UV Warranty & Water Repellence
Overview
Bliss outdoor upholstery from Ricky Richards
Bliss is Australia’s number one choice for outdoor upholstery. The collection combines superior performance with a comprehensive range of colours and is perfect for any outdoor furniture applications
The key reasons to specify Bliss against the rest:
- Australia’s largest range of colours and designs for lounges, cushions, cabanas, day beds and furniture
- Engineered with a ‘Solution Dyed Acrylic Yarn’ – Meaning the best performance for colour stability, reliability and durability – No fading!
- Supported by a full 5-year UV warranty. Zero compromise on performance
- High levels of water penetration properties – water just slides off!
Applications Bliss fabrics can be used:
- Outdoor furniture for lounges, cushions, cabanas, day beds, chairs etc
- Residential environments such as Sundecks, balconies, outdoor living areas, Pergolas, Pool areas, Decks and Patios
- Commercial environments such as Hospitality, Tourism, Education, Healthcare
The market leading range
- Styles - A fiesta of colours influenced by pastels, Mediterranean vibes, Vintage styles, Natural hues and flavours, Heritage colours and beiges to off whites
- Stripes – Scandinavian, European, modern styling for sand, sun and fun
Downloads
Contact
Level 1, Quad 2, Suite 1.04, 6 Parkview Drive1300 742 597