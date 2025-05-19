Logo
Ricky Richards Bliss Asgard Citel
Ricky Richards Bliss Aura Ystad
Ricky Richards Bliss Outdoor Lounge
Ricky Richards Bliss Interior Rumpus
Ricky Richards Bliss Smoke Tree
Ricky Richards Bliss Albis Outdoor Seating
Ricky Richards Bliss Panama Collection
Ricky Richards Bliss Canvas Collection
Ricky Richards Bliss Albis
Ricky Richards Bliss Albis -2
||

Bliss: #1 Fabric upholstery choice for outdoor applications

Bliss outdoor upholstery by Ricky Richards offers premium, fade-resistant fabric with Australia's largest colour range. Engineered for durability using solution-dyed acrylic yarn, it features superior UV protection, water repellence, and a 5-year warranty, perfect for residential and commercial outdoor spaces.

  • Product checkUnmatched Colour Range
  • Product checkSuperior Fabric Technology
  • Product check5-Year UV Warranty & Water Repellence
Overview
Description

Bliss outdoor upholstery from Ricky Richards

Bliss is Australia’s number one choice for outdoor upholstery. The collection combines superior performance with a comprehensive range of colours and is perfect for any outdoor furniture applications

The key reasons to specify Bliss against the rest:

  • Australia’s largest range of colours and designs for lounges, cushions, cabanas, day beds and furniture
  • Engineered with a ‘Solution Dyed Acrylic Yarn’ – Meaning the best performance for colour stability, reliability and durability – No fading!
  • Supported by a full 5-year UV warranty. Zero compromise on performance
  • High levels of water penetration properties – water just slides off!

Applications Bliss fabrics can be used:

  • Outdoor furniture for lounges, cushions, cabanas, day beds, chairs etc
  • Residential environments such as Sundecks, balconies, outdoor living areas, Pergolas, Pool areas, Decks and Patios
  • Commercial environments such as Hospitality, Tourism, Education, Healthcare

The market leading range

  • Styles - A fiesta of colours influenced by pastels, Mediterranean vibes, Vintage styles, Natural hues and flavours, Heritage colours and beiges to off whites
  • Stripes – Scandinavian, European, modern styling for sand, sun and fun

 

