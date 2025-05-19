Bliss outdoor upholstery from Ricky Richards

Bliss is Australia’s number one choice for outdoor upholstery. The collection combines superior performance with a comprehensive range of colours and is perfect for any outdoor furniture applications

The key reasons to specify Bliss against the rest:

Australia’s largest range of colours and designs for lounges, cushions, cabanas, day beds and furniture

Engineered with a ‘Solution Dyed Acrylic Yarn’ – Meaning the best performance for colour stability, reliability and durability – No fading!

Supported by a full 5-year UV warranty. Zero compromise on performance

High levels of water penetration properties – water just slides off!

Applications Bliss fabrics can be used:

Outdoor furniture for lounges, cushions, cabanas, day beds, chairs etc

Residential environments such as Sundecks, balconies, outdoor living areas, Pergolas, Pool areas, Decks and Patios

Commercial environments such as Hospitality, Tourism, Education, Healthcare

The market leading range