Blinds + Glass introduces an innovative window covering solution that incorporates traditional blinds within two glass panels, creating a fully enclosed system. This unique design prevents dust accumulation on the blinds, ensuring long-lasting beauty. The built-in blinds feature cordless operators, providing convenient control over light and privacy while prioritizing the safety of households with children and pets.

These versatile blinds can be seamlessly integrated into various window styles, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of your home. With their enclosed design, Blinds + Glass not only offers increased beauty but also delivers improved energy performance. This innovative solution contributes to better insulation, reducing heat transfer and enhancing energy efficiency.

Blinds + Glass is the perfect choice for homeowners seeking an aesthetically pleasing window covering solution that enhances the overall appeal of their living spaces while providing improved energy performance and easy maintenance.

Why you should consider Blinds + Glass in your designs:

When fulfilling client requirements, safety is a top priority, especially when it comes to children and pets around window blinds. With Blinds + Glass, integrated cordless operators ensure complete control over light and privacy while prioritising the safety of your clients' loved ones.

Looking to enhance the aesthetic appeal of your residential designs? Imagine seamless integration of blinds into windows, adding sophistication and elegance to living spaces. How could Blinds + Glass transform the look and feel of your projects?

Want to meet your clients' needs for energy efficiency and cost savings? Consider the improved energy performance of Blinds + Glass, offering better insulation and minimised heat transfer. How much could your clients potentially save on utility bills?

Are your clients tired of compromising between natural light and privacy? With Blinds + Glass, they can effortlessly adjust blinds to strike the perfect balance, enjoying abundant natural light while maintaining desired privacy levels.

Fed up with outdated window covering options that require constant maintenance? With Blinds + Glass, offer your clients easy maintenance and long-lasting beauty. Imagine hassle-free window coverings that stay beautiful for years, enhancing the appeal of your residential projects.