Biophilic structural solutions for public and commercial buildings

Last Updated on 15 Dec 2021

The word biophilia means love of natural life (bio: life, philia: love) and relates to the physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual connection between human beings and our natural environment. Biophilic design brings that connection into our designed spaces and places, encouraging us to develop with an understanding of the importance of nature for our health and wellbeing.

Overview
Description

Natural living spaces, ecology and timber constructions are a successful and natural combination. Creating attractive public spaces in an urban setting in times of ever-growing urbanisation has become one of the key challenges for architects and investors. Thanks to its versatility, engineered timber and in particular glued laminated timber, or glulam, can be used in several parts of buildings to create that biophilic design that reconcile public spaces to a comfortable idea of home spaces, warm environments where to spend time and relax.

Benefit from short construction times and security regarding all construction-related aspects including safe erection, noise insulation, heat and fire protection, as well as earthquake safety, are an intrinsic feature of engineered timber structural solutions.

Contact
Bundoora, NSW

Theca Australia Pty Ltd 17 The Concord

03 9467 1195
