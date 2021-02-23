Bio-Guard: The coating for a safer future
Permanent and effective antimicrobial protection for the lifetime of the coating. Bio-Guard treated surfaces inhibit the growth of bacteria creating a more hygienic environment and help extend the life of your product.
Permanent and effective antimicrobial protection for the lifetime of the coating.
Develop more hygienic surfaces for your clients.
Bio-Guard treated surfaces inhibit the growth of bacteria creating a more hygienic environment and help extend the life of your product.
Bio-Guard is for commercial areas and homeowners looking for a more hygienic finish.
- Offers Antimicrobial product protection.
- Reduces the ability of bacteria to grow on the surface 24/7 for the lifetime of the coating.
- Reduces levels of product contamination.
- Includes a detection additive to verify the coating.
- Independently tested to ISO 22196.
- Hard wearing, durable, premium polyurethane coating system.
- Available in a range of gloss levels and can be tinted to a comprehensive range of colours