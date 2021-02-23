Logo
Bioguard Commercial Bar
Bioguard Commercial Reception
Bioguard Hospital Hall
Bioguard Hotel Reception
Bioguard Meeting Room
Antibacterial Scientific Research
Bio Guard Pylon
Bio-Guard: The coating for a safer future

Last Updated on 23 Feb 2021

Permanent and effective antimicrobial protection for the lifetime of the coating. Bio-Guard treated surfaces inhibit the growth of bacteria creating a more hygienic environment and help extend the life of your product.

Overview
Description

Permanent and effective antimicrobial protection for the lifetime of the coating.

Develop more hygienic surfaces for your clients.

Bio-Guard treated surfaces inhibit the growth of bacteria creating a more hygienic environment and help extend the life of your product.

Bio-Guard is for commercial areas and homeowners looking for a more hygienic finish.

  • Offers Antimicrobial product protection.
  • Reduces the ability of bacteria to grow on the surface 24/7 for the lifetime of the coating.
  • Reduces levels of product contamination.
  • Includes a detection additive to verify the coating.
  • Independently tested to ISO 22196.
  • Hard wearing, durable, premium polyurethane coating system.
  • Available in a range of gloss levels and can be tinted to a comprehensive range of colours

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Bio-guard Editorial

888.25 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Pylon Bio-guard Brochure 2020

3.75 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBotany, NSW

6 Margate St

02 9316 8034
