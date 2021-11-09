Durable & versatile galvanised grated linear drains

The SABDrain Galvanised Series has been designed to offer maximum versatility, whilst delivering a lifetime of maintenance. The Galvanised Series come with a 2-point security fixing, which keeps it rattle free from vehicular movements and secured from unauthorised access. The SABDrain Galvanised Series also combines the flexibility and durability of a polypropylene drainage channel unit whilst still being able to satisfy the strength requirements for situations that require accessibility for passenger and light commercial vehicles.

Features and benefits:

Heel Guard

Lockdown

Class B to C Rating

Low Maintenance



These product ranges are often used for footpaths, gardens, schools, pathways, petrol stations, walkways, deck and outdoor areas, universities as well as aged-care facilities.