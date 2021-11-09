Logo
SABdrain
Durable & versatile galvanised grated linear drains

Last Updated on 09 Nov 2021

The SABDrain Galvanised Series has been designed to offer maximum versatility, whilst delivering a lifetime of maintenance. The Galvanised Series come with a 2-point security fixing, which keeps it rattle free from vehicular movements and secured from unauthorised access.

Overview
Description

The SABDrain Galvanised Series has been designed to offer maximum versatility, whilst delivering a lifetime of maintenance. The Galvanised Series come with a 2-point security fixing, which keeps it rattle free from vehicular movements and secured from unauthorised access. The SABDrain Galvanised Series also combines the flexibility and durability of a polypropylene drainage channel unit whilst still being able to satisfy the strength requirements for situations that require accessibility for passenger and light commercial vehicles.

Features and benefits:

  • Heel Guard
  • Lockdown
  • Class B to C Rating
  • Low Maintenance

These product ranges are often used for footpaths, gardens, schools, pathways, petrol stations, walkways, deck and outdoor areas, universities as well as aged-care facilities.

