Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Louvreclad
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Gold Patterned Metal Decorative Facade
Gold Patterned Metal Decorative Facade Detailed View
Gold Patterned Metal Decorative Facade Joints and Connections
Gold Patterned Metal Facade West Connex Motorway
Indooroopilly Building Exterior
Indooroopilly Building Exterior Details
Melbourne Grammar Building Exterior Facade
Melbourne Grammar Curved Building Exterior
Melbourne Grammar Facade Interior
West Connex Gold Facade
Gold Patterned Metal Decorative Facade
Gold Patterned Metal Decorative Facade Detailed View
Gold Patterned Metal Decorative Facade Joints and Connections
Gold Patterned Metal Facade West Connex Motorway
Indooroopilly Building Exterior
Indooroopilly Building Exterior Details
Melbourne Grammar Building Exterior Facade
Melbourne Grammar Curved Building Exterior
Melbourne Grammar Facade Interior
West Connex Gold Facade

Bespoke Façade Solutions

Last Updated on 22 Mar 2021

Louvreclad are passionate about design innovation and believe that good collaboration with architects, builders and consultants can produce some of the most iconic designs and sustainable façade solutions.

Overview
Description

Louvreclad are passionate about design innovation and believe that good collaboration with architects, builders and consultants can produce some of the most iconic designs and sustainable façade solutions.

Our in-house research and development team and manufacturing capability provides adaptable innovation to customise solutions together with you, making sure you get it right first time.

Platinum Series® and Polaris Series® are a premium solid aluminium cladding and screening systems which are designed, fabricated and engineered to enhance any building exterior. This highly versatile facade solution requires early engagement with Louvreclad’s design consultants to ensure a successful outcome that is detailed to suit your concept.

To ensure seamless integration between our bespoke solutions and the building envelope it is important to engage a specialist contractor who has knowledge, experience and a good track record with these types of systems.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Platinum Series Fact Sheet

2.06 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Polaris Fact Sheet

4.20 MB

Download
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap