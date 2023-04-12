Logo
Bench Seating for a complete locker room

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2023

Hi Tech Lockers presents our bench seating range. A comprehensive collection of seat types, frame colours and dimensions are available to you. While we have a wide range of standard sizes available, we can customise each dimension and design element to perfectly suit your change room.

Overview
Description

Our bench seats are 100% manufactured in Australia with a strong focus on an Australian supply chain.

Bench seat features:

  • Australian Made from heavy gauge square hollow section.
  • Adjustable feet, with option for bolt to ground.
  • Welded frame provides strength and stability.
  • Prime coat undercoat, for enhanced corrosion resistance in wet areas.
  • Freestanding or integrated with locker stands.
  • Optional towel hooks on one side of the seat or running through center of seating.
  • Dozens of powder coat frame colour options.
  • Bench seats are supplied fully assembled. Seating with towel racks are usually supplied with separate towel rack frame, to fit through door ways.
  • Hardwood, Modwood and aluminium extrusion seating materials.

Seat materials:

  • Victorian Ash hardwood slats
  • Modwood slats (composite timber) in 5 colours
  • Aluminium extrusion

Free standing seating dimensions:

  • Depth: 300mmD or 500mmD
  • Length: Any length up to 2000mmL
  • Height: 450mm
  • Custom Dimensions: height, length and depth can all be customised for any space.

Seating with towel rails:

  • Single sided seats with towel rails feature a towel rail on one side and are to be put against a wall.
  • Double sided seats with towel rails feature a towel rail running through the center of the seat, with seating on both sides.

