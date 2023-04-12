Hi Tech Lockers presents our bench seating range. A comprehensive collection of seat types, frame colours and dimensions are available to you. While we have a wide range of standard sizes available, we can customise each dimension and design element to perfectly suit your change room.

Our bench seats are 100% manufactured in Australia with a strong focus on an Australian supply chain.

Bench seat features:

Australian Made from heavy gauge square hollow section.

Adjustable feet, with option for bolt to ground.

Welded frame provides strength and stability.

Prime coat undercoat, for enhanced corrosion resistance in wet areas.

Freestanding or integrated with locker stands.

Optional towel hooks on one side of the seat or running through center of seating.

Dozens of powder coat frame colour options.

Bench seats are supplied fully assembled. Seating with towel racks are usually supplied with separate towel rack frame, to fit through door ways.

Hardwood, Modwood and aluminium extrusion seating materials.



Seat materials:

Victorian Ash hardwood slats

Modwood slats (composite timber) in 5 colours

Aluminium extrusion



Free standing seating dimensions:

Depth: 300mmD or 500mmD

Length: Any length up to 2000mmL

Height: 450mm

Custom Dimensions: height, length and depth can all be customised for any space.



Seating with towel rails: