Bench Seating for a complete locker room
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2023
Hi Tech Lockers presents our bench seating range. A comprehensive collection of seat types, frame colours and dimensions are available to you. While we have a wide range of standard sizes available, we can customise each dimension and design element to perfectly suit your change room.
Overview
Our bench seats are 100% manufactured in Australia with a strong focus on an Australian supply chain.
Bench seat features:
- Australian Made from heavy gauge square hollow section.
- Adjustable feet, with option for bolt to ground.
- Welded frame provides strength and stability.
- Prime coat undercoat, for enhanced corrosion resistance in wet areas.
- Freestanding or integrated with locker stands.
- Optional towel hooks on one side of the seat or running through center of seating.
- Dozens of powder coat frame colour options.
- Bench seats are supplied fully assembled. Seating with towel racks are usually supplied with separate towel rack frame, to fit through door ways.
- Hardwood, Modwood and aluminium extrusion seating materials.
Seat materials:
- Victorian Ash hardwood slats
- Modwood slats (composite timber) in 5 colours
- Aluminium extrusion
Free standing seating dimensions:
- Depth: 300mmD or 500mmD
- Length: Any length up to 2000mmL
- Height: 450mm
- Custom Dimensions: height, length and depth can all be customised for any space.
Seating with towel rails:
- Single sided seats with towel rails feature a towel rail on one side and are to be put against a wall.
- Double sided seats with towel rails feature a towel rail running through the center of the seat, with seating on both sides.