Rockcote Entrance
Rockcote Garage Front View
Rockcote Residential Garage
Rockcote Stairs
Rockcote Window
Beautiful curves and light reflections with Finecote

Last Updated on 14 Jan 2022

Rockcote pure acrylic Coloured Renders offer a timeless and beautiful quality that painted surfaces simply cannot achieve. With an extensive range of textures and colours a Rockcote Coloured Render system can be tailored to your substrate and desired aesthetics.

Overview
Description

Create a classic render finish with Finecote by Rockcote.

Our smoothest and most subtle finish in the Coloured Render Range. The fine texture is brought to life by light reflective particles of luminescent sand contained in the formula. Finecote allow you to create a consistent, seamless and natural looking finish.

Rockcote pure acrylic Coloured Renders offer a timeless and beautiful quality that painted surfaces simply cannot achieve. With an extensive range of textures and colours a Rockcote Coloured Render system can be tailored to your substrate and desired aesthetics.

Rockcote specialise in advanced high build coating systems that take inspiration from the past, to create innovative solutions for today.

With more than 40 years’ experience, Rockcote is recognised as an industry leader in the development and manufacture of pre-bagged renders, coloured renders, high performance membrane coatings and Eco-friendly paints.

Proudly Australian owned and operated.

Enquiries:
1300 736 688
rockcote.com.au

Contact
Display AddressYandina, QLD

18 Machinery Rd

1300 736 668
Postal AddressNerang, QLD

6 Indy Court

1300 736 668
