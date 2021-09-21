Barrington Roof Tiles know re-shaping roofing and are renowned for their modern, streamlined slate style to give a natural slate look without the inherent problems of traditional materials.

Combining the beauty of natural slate with all the benefits of modern day technology, Barrington Roof Tiles offers a fully designed, premium roofing system that is found on all styles of homes across Australia.

Manufactured by CME Barrington Roof Tiles is a light weight structural material used in the automotive industry now re-shaping roofing and renowned for their modern, streamlined slate style to give a natural slate look without the inherent problems seen in traditional materials.

Barrington Roof Tiles require minimal maintenance – a common problem for natural slate and terracotta tiling – and are easy to handle and install. They are so strong each tile can hold up to 120kg in weight, making walking on them a breeze.

Featuring an interlocking design and moulded water channels, which ensures they won’t leak or distort when correctly installed, Barrington Roof Tiles have excellent weatherproof characteristics – including fire, hail and UV resistance – making them suitable for all climates and conditions.

Locally manufactured by Australian company Composite Materials Engineering, Barrington Roof Tiles believes in creating quality products for quality homes and offers 30 year guarantee on structure.