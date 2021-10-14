BanditShield and BanditShield Ultra are laminated security screen glass products that make it both challenging and time consuming to smash through. In the event of an attack, would-be burglars immediately realise that it is not possible to ‘smash ‘n grab‘ thus protecting property from theft. It is thin, lightweight and creates negligible distortion making it ideal for displays and windows.

It is ideal security screen glass for retailers, home owners, galleries and museums to display products or objects with a high degree of protection against burglary or unintentional damage; in the case of food, it is an ideal hygienic, easy-to-clean display. The surface is very easy to maintain and highly resistant to scratching and marking.

Unlike standard laminated glass, BanditShield armoured glass doesn't fall away when broken; the bonded glass and laminate holds on to the broken layers of glass making separation a difficult process.

The high-grade polyacrylic laminate together with layers of annealed or toughened glass ranges in thickness from 7.9mm to 18mm. This composition resists attack with common hand tools such as hammers, pliers, axes, bricks and screw drivers for between 60 and 120 seconds.

BanditShield Features & Benefits: