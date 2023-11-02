Logo
Award winning double glazed IGLU® louvre from Breezway

Last Updated on 02 Nov 2023

Recognised for excellence in 2023 by the Australian Glass and Window Association (AGWA) for 'Most Innovative Window System' and the Australian Good Design Award, the unique features of the Altair IGLU Double Glazed Louvre is that it opens twice as wide as other window types to offer maximum ventilation whilst improving the thermal insulation of the building when closed.

Overview
Description

Natural ventilation is important in any home or working environment. It helps keep the air we breathe clean and fresh whilst maintaining a connection with our outdoor environment.

The System is constructed from robust materials where each Altair IGLU Louvre blade is assembled with two layers of 5mm Low-e toughened glass and a 12mm argon gas filled space, making this product well suited for extreme climates. The blades are capped top and bottom by rubber blade-to-blade seals, embedded into the IGU sealant.

The IGLU Clip utilises the Breezway Stronghold System, granting superior blade retention with all the other benefits the Stronghold System offers, like fall prevention compliance and blade lengths up to 1,127mm.

The System is available with a range of customising options and has completed extensive testing to prove compliance with the relevant building codes and standards:

  • Up to 450 Pa water penetration resistance
  • Up to 8000 Pa ultimate limit state wind pressure
  • U-values as low as 2.6 W/m2.K.
  • Improved acoustic performance to Rw30
  • Tested to BAL-40 for bushfire regions
  • AS 4666 long-term type testing

IGLU System Brochure

Display AddressWinnellie, NT

Building 4 31 Albatross Street

08 8947 3570
Display AddressCooparoo, QLD

Breezway 35 Cambridge St

07 3847 0500
Display AddressCurrajong, QLD

Unit 5 45 Keane Street

07 4775 6777
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Unit 1 18 Colin Jameson Drive

08 9458 4884
