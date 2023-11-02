Award winning double glazed IGLU® louvre from Breezway

Natural ventilation is important in any home or working environment. It helps keep the air we breathe clean and fresh whilst maintaining a connection with our outdoor environment.

Recognised for excellence in 2023 by the Australian Glass and Window Association (AGWA) for 'Most Innovative Window System' and the Australian Good Design Award, the unique features of the Altair IGLU Double Glazed Louvre is that it opens twice as wide as other window types to offer maximum ventilation whilst improving the thermal insulation of the building when closed.

The System is constructed from robust materials where each Altair IGLU Louvre blade is assembled with two layers of 5mm Low-e toughened glass and a 12mm argon gas filled space, making this product well suited for extreme climates. The blades are capped top and bottom by rubber blade-to-blade seals, embedded into the IGU sealant.

The IGLU Clip utilises the Breezway Stronghold System, granting superior blade retention with all the other benefits the Stronghold System offers, like fall prevention compliance and blade lengths up to 1,127mm.

The System is available with a range of customising options and has completed extensive testing to prove compliance with the relevant building codes and standards: