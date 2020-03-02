AutoAqua: Wall and deck mounted sensor taps

The Australian designed and manufactured, AutoAqua S38 Hob and AutoAqua S38 Wall Angle sensor taps are suitable for a range of hand washing applications, particularly in public commercial areas that experience high traffic and therefore high usage, meaning conservation of water is of paramount importance. The 6-star WELS rating ensures hygienic bathroom environments for users, delivered economically and in an environmentally sensitive fashion.

The robust construction of both taps is complemented with an array of features ensuring consistent performance. The ability to self-range to their environments, the hygienic self-flush performed every 24 hours, coupled with sleek designs are just some of what sets these sensor taps apart from other similar models in the market.

Available in both battery and mains powered.

Features and benefits: