AutoAqua: Wall and deck mounted sensor taps
Last Updated on 02 Mar 2020
Wall and deck mounted sensor taps, available in battery and mains powered versions, suitable for high use commercial applications where water conservation is of paramount importance.
Overview
The Australian designed and manufactured, AutoAqua S38 Hob and AutoAqua S38 Wall Angle sensor taps are suitable for a range of hand washing applications, particularly in public commercial areas that experience high traffic and therefore high usage, meaning conservation of water is of paramount importance. The 6-star WELS rating ensures hygienic bathroom environments for users, delivered economically and in an environmentally sensitive fashion.
The robust construction of both taps is complemented with an array of features ensuring consistent performance. The ability to self-range to their environments, the hygienic self-flush performed every 24 hours, coupled with sleek designs are just some of what sets these sensor taps apart from other similar models in the market.
Available in both battery and mains powered.
Features and benefits:
- Operating range self-initialisation
- Spray type flow controller for economical water usage
- Auto Hygienic Self Flush every 24 hours
- Dual stage water filters to avoid solenoid blockages
- Optional remote control for adjustment from factory settings
- 4 - 5 year standard battery life in normal operating conditions with the battery power sensor tap
- The mains powered sensor tap has accessories available for multiple tap installations from one power source