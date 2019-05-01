Logo
AustroFlamm fireplace: Exquisite Austrian engineering and design

AustroFlamm is a market leader when it comes to fireplace design both from a visual but also functional prescriptive.

Overview
Description

Embracing 2 specific patented technologies:

  • A lining in the back of selected units (the "Xtra" in the Clou) creating heat retention that allows the fire to provide a longer heat source by storing heat and then releasing it as the fire dies down
  • Keramott brick lining is the highest quality fire lining system on the market where the patented technology blackens as the fire begins when combustion is low but then burns back to its brilliant white as the fires burns. The light firebox helps enhance the view of the flames.

Unique design:

  • Genuine beech and walnut handles
  • People want a different look to he standard "square box on pedestal" design that has dominated the Australian market without any real change or innovation for too long. Austroflamm make a statement for the customer that demand one of Europe's leading unique and stylish design.

