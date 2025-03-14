NeXTimber® by Timberlink. Australian made Glue Laminated Timber (GLT)

NeXTimber® by Timberlink manufacture Australian made Glue Laminated Timber (GLT) panels from certified plantation radiata pine and offer a renewable & sustainable solution for commercial, residential, and public projects; used on their own or in conjunction with traditional building materials.

The NeXTimber range is produced at a purpose-built manufacturing plant adjacent to Timberlink’s timber manufacturing facility in Tarpeena, South Australia.

GLT comprises of Timberlink finger-jointed, machine graded plantation pine, which is then pressed together with an adhesive under pressure to create a high performing structural member up to 12m long.

Unlike CLT, the timber’s grain runs in one direction, making it well suited for use as beams, columns, and portal frame structures.

Features & Benefits of NeXTimber GLT range

Premium Product Performance

Made from consistent high-grade feedstock, structurally graded to AS/NZS 1748.1 and verified to AS/NZS 4490 from Timberlink’s South Australian manufacturing facility. NeXTimber CLT panels are edge-glued for improved transverse stiffness, in-plane rigidity, and overall structural performance.

Local Supply

All infeed stock comes from local plantations through our vertically integrated supply chain to ensure consistency. One supply point for both CLT and GLT with associated fixings which provides more flexibility in lead times to give design and build teams more opportunities for optimisation.

The Ultimate Renewable

NeXTimber feedstock is sourced from co-located Timberlink mill with dual certified sustainability credentials. NeXTimber products provide a prime opportunity to reduce the embodied carbon of a project.

NeXTimber: It’s what better tomorrows are built on.