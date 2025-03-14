NeXTimber® by Timberlink: Australian-made Cross Laminated Timber (CLT)

NeXTimber® CLT panels are manufactured from Timberlink timber, sourced from responsibly managed Australian pine plantations. NeXTimber® products offer long term capture and storage of carbon like traditional timber but with the strength, uniformity and structural predictability to support increasingly demanding applications such as commercial, hybrid and tall wood buildings. The range is produced just north of Mount Gambier, in Tarpeena, SA.

NeXTimber® by Timberlink manufacture Australian-made Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) panels from certified plantation radiata pine and offer a renewable and sustainable solution for commercial, residential, and public projects. Used on their own or in conjunction with traditional building materials.

CLT comprises of alternating layers of Timberlink's structurally graded timber which are laid perpendicular to each other, with adhesive applied along the faces and edges of each piece of timber before being cured under pressure to form one solid rectangular billet up to 16m in length, 3.5m wide and 360mm thick. Individual building elements are then digitally machined from the billet using Computer Numerically Controlled (CNC) technology.

This cross-direction layup of the panels, combined with the digital fabrication, can provide a strong, rigid, dimensionally stable, and highly accurate building product that offers versatility for designers to specify as roof, floor, and wall structures.

Features & Benefits of NeXTimber CLT range:

Premium Product Performance

Made from consistent high-grade feedstock, structurally graded to AS/NZS 1748.1 and verified to AS/NZS 4490 from Timberlink’s South Australian manufacturing facility. NeXTimber CLT panels are edge-glued for improved transverse stiffness, in-plane rigidity and overall structural performance.

Local Supply

All infeed stock comes from local plantations through our vertically integrated supply chain to ensure consistency. One supply point for both CLT and GLT with associated fixings. Provides more flexibility in lead times to give design and build teams more opportunities for optimisation.

The Ultimate Renewable

NeXTimber feedstock is sourced from co-located Timberlink mill with dual certified sustainability credentials. NeXTimber products provide a prime opportunity to reduce the embodied carbon of a project.

NeXTimber: It’s what better tomorrows are built on.