Ascendor Platform Wheelchair Lift

Stylish, flexible and secure, the Ascendor platform stair lift is ideally suited to fit all staircases. Regardless if they are straight or curved, in single or multi-story buildings, in- or outdoor installations, the numerous benefits of our platform stairlift will always offer you the best solution.

The unique design of the Air Residential Elevator is a perfect choice for any retrofit or new construction project and will enhance the value of one’s home without the consuming footprint of a traditional residential elevator.

The innovative home elevator does not require any pre-construction shaft, pit or machine room and can be installed in as little as two to three days

Rated load: 225kg (300kg also available)

Travel height: up to 30 meters

Capacity: 1-2 persons

Landings: 5-Stops

Space-saving platform lift design

A compact design is one of our guiding principles at Direct Lifts. The slim form of our lifts combined with a folding platform ensures your staircase remains free of obstructions.

Comfortable operation

The smooth start and stop performance ensure that travel is a pleasant experience; our lifts are low-maintenance and their reliability has been proven in everyday life. The operation of the lift is completely battery-operated; the batteries are recharged at the final stations. The lift will automatically switch off after a period of time without use in order to prevent a deep discharge occurring if it has not been properly parked.

Practical handrail

The lift is guided along two parallel rails by a set of rollers, whereby only the lower rail, equipped with teeth is intended for the rack and pinion drive. This allows unimpeded access to the upper rail, which can be put to

good use as a handrail.