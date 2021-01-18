Ascend is the architectural inspired, designer range of windows and doors that our residential home builders have been waiting for.

Contemporary and stylish with a clean, sharp design aesthetic, Ascend has all the hallmarks of being one of our most popular products.

The Ascend range features robust frames and a stylish selection of handle designs. Delivering architectural lines and clean, well balanced design, Ascend windows and doors will add style and sophistication to your home.

Choose the Ascend25 frame for residential installation, or Ascend40 frame for commercial sub-framing installation.

The Ascend25 range is compatible with our award-winning integrated flashing Halo Aquashield™, designed for light weight construction.

Window products available in the Ascend range:

Awning window

Casement window

Louvre window

Sliding window

Fixed panel window



Door products available in the Ascend range:

Sliding door

Sliding stacking door



Revit and CAD files available by request.