ArmourShield is a polycomposite-glass laminate that maintains the appearance of normal glass while offering significant protection from deliberate, sustained attack making it ideal for armoured glass requirements. Attack weapons simply bounce off the armoured glass. In the event the window glass surface is compromised, the tough inner-core of the polycomposite remains un-penetrated protecting individuals and property inside.

ArmourShield protects the critical operational areas of buildings, houses, marine vessels and land vehicles where the threat of fire-arms is prevalent. Typically installed in prisons, detention centres, court houses, police cells and government offices. It is custom-constructed to meet clients’ specified protection levels in slowing down and restricting intruder entry that may range from unassisted forced entry to attack with simple hand weapons.

ArmourShield comes in a number of thicknesses geared to provide a variety of security screen levels, resulting in protection from physical attack from five to thirty minutes (as detailed under AS3555.1 level 2). It must be installed in an approved framing system.

ArmourShield features and benefits:

Superior attack resistance compared to standard laminated glass

Elastic properties mean weapons ‘bounce’ off the glass surface

Lightweight vs. glass-only products of similar thickness & attack resistance

Standard dimensions up to 2400mm x 1800mm

2D curves (single radius and single axis)

Tinted glass available

5- 30 Minute attack rating

Spall Panel prevents glass fragment spray on non-attack side of the armoured glass

IACS, AS 3555.1 Intruder Level 2



NB: Rigid aluminium or steel frame with edge cover at least as thick as the panel required for installation