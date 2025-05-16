Logo
Glasshape ArmourShield Australian Embassy Jakarta
Glasshape ArmourShield Security Glass Police Department
Glasshape Armour Shield Mt Eden Prison
Glasshape ArmourShield Mt Eden Prison Communal Space
|

ArmourShield: Security glass

Last Updated on 16 May 2025

ArmourShield is a polycomposite-glass laminate that maintains the appearance of normal glass while offering significant protection from deliberate, sustained attack making it ideal for armoured glass requirements.

  • Product checkHigh-Level Attack Resistance
  • Product checkLightweight & Impact-Absorbing Design
  • Product checkCustomisable Security Glazing
Overview
Description

ArmourShield is a polycomposite-glass laminate that maintains the appearance of normal glass while offering significant protection from deliberate, sustained attack making it ideal for armoured glass requirements. Attack weapons simply bounce off the armoured glass. In the event the window glass surface is compromised, the tough inner-core of the polycomposite remains un-penetrated protecting individuals and property inside.

ArmourShield protects the critical operational areas of buildings, houses, marine vessels and land vehicles where the threat of fire-arms is prevalent. Typically installed in prisons, detention centres, court houses, police cells and government offices. It is custom-constructed to meet clients’ specified protection levels in slowing down and restricting intruder entry that may range from unassisted forced entry to attack with simple hand weapons.

ArmourShield comes in a number of thicknesses geared to provide a variety of security screen levels, resulting in protection from physical attack from five to thirty minutes (as detailed under AS3555.1 level 2). It must be installed in an approved framing system.

ArmourShield features and benefits:

  • Superior attack resistance compared to standard laminated glass
  • Elastic properties mean weapons ‘bounce’ off the glass surface
  • Lightweight vs. glass-only products of similar thickness & attack resistance
  • Standard dimensions up to 2400mm x 1800mm
  • 2D curves (single radius and single axis)
  • Tinted glass available
  • 5- 30 Minute attack rating
  • Spall Panel prevents glass fragment spray on non-attack side of the armoured glass
  • IACS, AS 3555.1 Intruder Level 2

NB: Rigid aluminium or steel frame with edge cover at least as thick as the panel required for installation

Glasshape ArmourShield DataSheet

Contact
Office AddressNorth Lakes, QLD

Suite 12G, First Floor, 2-4 Flinders Parade

1800 042 716
Office AddressWarkworth, AUK

New Zealand (Head Office) 65-67 Woodcocks Road

0800 883 336
