Architraves & Skirting
Last Updated on 21 Jul 2015
Porta's range of timber architraves and skirting help you create an overall framework for any room. Choose sleek lines for a contemporary feel or go decorative for a more elegant look. Skirting help protect walls from everyday wear and tear whilst architraves have a functional purpose by hiding the gap between the wall lining, door jamb or window frame.
Overview
Porta's range of timber architraves and skirting help you create an overall framework for any room. Choose sleek lines for a contemporary feel or go decorative for a more elegant look. Skirting help protect walls from everyday wear and tear whilst architraves have a functional purpose by hiding the gap between the wall lining, door jamb or window frame
Features and benefits:
- Architraves & Skirting range includes standard industry profiles in popular sizes
- Custom manufacturing is available
- Wide range of certified timber species