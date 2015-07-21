Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Porta
Porta
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Porta Architraves Skirting
Porta Meranti Skirt Quad Detail
Porta Architraves Skirting
Porta Meranti Skirt Quad Detail

Architraves & Skirting

Last Updated on 21 Jul 2015

Porta's range of timber architraves and skirting help you create an overall framework for any room. Choose sleek lines for a contemporary feel or go decorative for a more elegant look. Skirting help protect walls from everyday wear and tear whilst architraves have a functional purpose by hiding the gap between the wall lining, door jamb or window frame.

Overview
Description

Porta's range of timber architraves and skirting help you create an overall framework for any room. Choose sleek lines for a contemporary feel or go decorative for a more elegant look. Skirting help protect walls from everyday wear and tear whilst architraves have a functional purpose by hiding the gap between the wall lining, door jamb or window frame

Features and benefits:

  • Architraves & Skirting range includes standard industry profiles in popular sizes
  • Custom manufacturing is available
  • Wide range of certified timber species

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Porta

12.12 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressFairfield, VIC

Porta Head Office 224-256 Heidelberg Rd

1300 650 787
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap