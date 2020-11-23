Architecturally-designed drinking fountains
Last Updated on 23 Nov 2020
The A280 drinking fountain is a best seller. Architecturally-designed and built to last, this premium unit comes with a bottle refill outlet and custom designed stainless steel basin. The unique sand/debris resistant activator creates a surface making it one of the most vandal resistant units on the market. Practical and stylish, it will complement any urban streetscape or park setting.
Overview
We are a leading supplier of drinking fountains, water bottle refill stations and outdoor bubblers in Australia.
Features and benefits:
- Heavy Duty construction
- Welded not bolted
- Australian designed and made
- Easy push button
- Custom designed 316 stainless steel basin
- 8mm steel construction
- Watermark Certification
- Vandal Resistant
- Bottle Refill
- Disabled Accessible