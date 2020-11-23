Logo
Architecturally-designed drinking fountains
Last Updated on 23 Nov 2020

The A280 drinking fountain is a best seller. Architecturally-designed and built to last, this premium unit comes with a bottle refill outlet and custom designed stainless steel basin. The unique sand/debris resistant activator creates a surface making it one of the most vandal resistant units on the market. Practical and stylish, it will complement any urban streetscape or park setting.

Description

We are a leading supplier of drinking fountains, water bottle refill stations and outdoor bubblers in Australia.

The A280 drinking fountain is a best seller. Architecturally-designed and built to last, this premium unit comes with a bottle refill outlet and custom designed stainless steel basin. The unique sand/debris resistant activator creates a surface making it one of the most vandal resistant units on the market. Practical and stylish, it will complement any urban streetscape or park setting.

Features and benefits:

  • Heavy Duty construction
  • Welded not bolted
  • Australian designed and made
  • Easy push button
  • Custom designed 316 stainless steel basin
  • 8mm steel construction
  • Watermark Certification
  • Vandal Resistant
  • Bottle Refill
  • Disabled Accessible

Yatala, QLD

5 Telford Circuit

07 3382 7372
