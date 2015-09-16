Made in Australia, Weathertex’s timber cladding products are the ideal solution for any builder, architect or designer. Weathertex Weatherboards are available in Classic, Primelok and Selflok profiles that offer unique aesthetics.

Weathertex Classic Weatherboards are offered in Smooth or Ruff-Sawn surface finishes suiting a variety of applications and designs

Classic weatherboards are high quality, low maintenance and durable with a 25 year warranty

Off Stud Joining option enables minimal waste and less timber stud layout

Suits a wide range of home designs and styles

Value option – perfect for renovations on a tight budget

Designed to blend beautifully with alternate building materials such as brick, render, stone and Weathertex Architectural Panels

Can be used as an external wall cladding in bushfire attack levels up to and including BAL 19 construction



Primelok Weatherboards are suitable for gun nailing installation, and pre-primed as a standard feature

Available in Smooth, Ruff-Sawn and Woodsman surface finishes

Can be used as an external wall cladding in bushfire attack levels up to and including BAL 19 construction

Exclusive easy alignment of the boards, reducing installation time and labour cost

Overlapping of each board conceals fixings, resulting in smooth, clean, straight lines.

Single person installation and can be cut with standard carpentry tools



Selflok Weatherboards flat panelled appearance is a fresh alternative and is now Codemark Certified. • Available in a range of different sizes

Can be direct fixed to frame within warranty

Unique lapping system allows a quick and flawless installation

Durable and lightweight

Requires only standard DIY cutting tools

Can be used as an external wall cladding in bushfire attack levels up to and including BAL 19 construction

Offer the simplest self-locking system, which allows every board to align perfectly without effort

Precise routing gives the product a unique ship lapped profile that makes it an ideal solution for many applications and projects



Weathertex is Australian owned with a better than zero carbon footprint, environmentally sensitive and in touch with today’s industrial standards for a cleaner environment.