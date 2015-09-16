Logo
Weathertex Weatherboard Timber Cladding Colonial Style Facade
Weathertex Weatherboard Timber Cladding Modern Residential Facade
Weathertex Weatherboard Timber Cladding Residential Facade
Weathertex Weatherboard Timber Cladding Residential Facades

Weatherboards from Weathertex

Last Updated on 16 Sep 2015

Overview
Description

Made in Australia, Weathertex’s timber cladding products are the ideal solution for any builder, architect or designer. Weathertex Weatherboards are available in Classic, Primelok and Selflok profiles that offer unique aesthetics.

Weathertex Classic Weatherboards are offered in Smooth or Ruff-Sawn surface finishes suiting a variety of applications and designs

  • Classic weatherboards are high quality, low maintenance and durable with a 25 year warranty
  • Off Stud Joining option enables minimal waste and less timber stud layout
  • Suits a wide range of home designs and styles
  • Value option – perfect for renovations on a tight budget
  • Designed to blend beautifully with alternate building materials such as brick, render, stone and Weathertex Architectural Panels
  • Can be used as an external wall cladding in bushfire attack levels up to and including BAL 19 construction

Primelok Weatherboards are suitable for gun nailing installation, and pre-primed as a standard feature

  • Available in Smooth, Ruff-Sawn and Woodsman surface finishes
  • Can be used as an external wall cladding in bushfire attack levels up to and including BAL 19 construction
  • Exclusive easy alignment of the boards, reducing installation time and labour cost
  • Overlapping of each board conceals fixings, resulting in smooth, clean, straight lines.
  • Single person installation and can be cut with standard carpentry tools

Selflok Weatherboards flat panelled appearance is a fresh alternative and is now Codemark Certified. • Available in a range of different sizes

  • Can be direct fixed to frame within warranty
  • Unique lapping system allows a quick and flawless installation
  • Durable and lightweight
  • Requires only standard DIY cutting tools
  • Can be used as an external wall cladding in bushfire attack levels up to and including BAL 19 construction
  • Offer the simplest self-locking system, which allows every board to align perfectly without effort
  • Precise routing gives the product a unique ship lapped profile that makes it an ideal solution for many applications and projects

Weathertex is Australian owned with a better than zero carbon footprint, environmentally sensitive and in touch with today’s industrial standards for a cleaner environment.

Contact
Office AddressHeatherbrae, NSW

Weathertex Head Office 470 Masonite Road

1800 040 080
