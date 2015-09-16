Architectural panels from Weathertex

Australian owned and manufactured with a better than zero carbon footprint, Weathertex’s timber cladding products are the ideal solution for any builder, architect or designer in search of environmentally conscious and high quality materials.

Weathertex Architectural Panels are available in Weathergroove and Rubix Panel. All profiles of the Architectural Panels range can be used as an external wall cladding in bushfire attack levels up to and including BAL 19 construction. Weathergroove is the largest panel product available in the Australian market and is now Codemark Certified.

Features and benefits:

Vertically grooved panel is ideal for covering large areas in a short time

Exclusive joining system has been designed to clip onto the rebated edges of each panel

Blends perfectly with each Weathergroove sheet for a continuous panel finish

Offers improved performance, versatility and is environmentally friendly

Off-stud joining system

Quick installation with no silicone or adhesives required for installation



Rubix Panel is the newest and easiest panelling system to hit the Australian market

Provides unprecedented flexibility and ease of installation

No need to pre-plan the stud layout and no joining accessories are required

Eliminates the building puzzle of external and internal matrix style applications

Self-locking Architectural Panel that is available in square or rectangular panels, designed to be joined on or off-stud



All Weathertex products are made in Australia from, PEFC certified state forest or private hardwoods without any chemical additives. Weathertex Architectural Panels are guaranteed not to rot, split or crack for up to 25 years.