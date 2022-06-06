Stand out from the crowd and achieve your visual goals with Arrow Metal architectural perforated metal.

Manufactured to your project specifications, our extensive collection of made-to-order perforated metal extends beyond traditional patterns.

Choose from contemporary geometrics, high-end exotic shapes, mix-and-match round hole creations, and glamorous Art Deco styles that you won’t find anywhere else.

Australian-made perforated metal: Exclusive designs

Offering greater creative scope for the project budget, many profiles within our made-to-order collection are exclusive to Arrow Metal, hand-drawn by our in-house team in response to architecture and design trends. Our made-to-order collection includes:

Impact: Unusual decorative patterns that make a statement - new interpretations of star shapes, diamonds, and polygons.

Unusual decorative patterns that make a statement - new interpretations of star shapes, diamonds, and polygons. Orbital: 37 round-hole patterns that give this classic shape a whole new look. Features mix-and-match hole sizes, large and small hole combos, and polka dot styles.

37 round-hole patterns that give this classic shape a whole new look. Features mix-and-match hole sizes, large and small hole combos, and polka dot styles. Futuristic: New round-end slot and square designs for functionality and understated style.

New round-end slot and square designs for functionality and understated style. Cosmic: A range devoted to hexagon shapes, from delicate honeycomb patterns to chunky, large, and impactful hexagon outlines.

A range devoted to hexagon shapes, from delicate honeycomb patterns to chunky, large, and impactful hexagon outlines. Raised: A safety-conscious raised perforated metal design that can be flipped to create an intriguing and tactile concave 3D surface.



All our profiles are precision-tooled in our NSW factory, using the very latest punching technology for detailed and intricate perforated metal panels of exceptional quality.

Use our architectural perforated metal for statement facades, exterior screening, commercial fit-outs, and luxury residential interiors. Designs are available in panel sizes up to five metres long and in popular metals including:

Aluminium

Galvanneal

Mild Steel

Pre-Galvanised Steel

Brass

Wide range of finishes

You can also opt for a finish for your architectural perforated metal. Add a durable coating, an on-trend colour, a metallic or weathered effect – we can even fold, bend or curve your panels depending on the design, delivering your finished panels direct to your site, Australia-wide.

Explore our designs and enquire today

Discover how we can elevate your project with our modern architectural perforated metal collection. With almost 30 years of metal perforation expertise, we can advise which designs, metals, and finishes meet your project needs. Call us on (02) 9748 2200. You can also send us an enquiry using the form on this page.

Brochures

Download our made-to-order perforated metal brochure to explore your design possibilities.

Visit Arrow Metal website.