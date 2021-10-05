Logo
Stoddart, Australia's leading specialist in stainless steel fabrication and premium metal solutions, has always been at the forefront of design and manufacture of practical and decorative metalwork for the construction industry. We take enormous pride in the quality of our products which provide the finishing touches to many of Australia's most awarded, acclaimed and iconic buildings.

Stoddart, Australia’s leading specialist in stainless steel fabrication and premium metal solutions, has always been at the forefront of design and manufacture of practical and decorative metalwork for the construction industry. We take enormous pride in the quality of our products which provide the finishing touches to many of Australia’s most awarded, acclaimed and iconic buildings.

Stoddart specialises in aesthetically designed, high quality stainless steel balustrades, handrails, bollards, perforated metalwork, bike racks, staircases, panelling & building facades and more.

