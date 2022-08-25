Architectural flush mount fire extinguisher cabinet

6000 Series Flush Mount Extinguisher Cabinet with Plaster board/Gyprock stopping bead.

Almost concealed! The Flush Finish Trim Style of this Cabinet ensures a striking look with the cabinet becoming part of the wall once installed, stopped and painted. Available with a large selection of door styles, hardware options and colours. This premium product range is well suited to any high-end project that needs to be taken to the next level and really stand out with attention to detail!

Standard construction of welded zinc plated steel for corrosion resistance then powder coated to colour of your choice. See links below for standard powder coat colour range.

Requires professional installation and plaster stopping compound applied to complete the installation.

Product features: