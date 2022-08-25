Architectural flush mount fire extinguisher cabinet
6000 Series Flush Mount Extinguisher Cabinet with Plaster board/Gyprock stopping bead.
Overview
Almost concealed! The Flush Finish Trim Style of this Cabinet ensures a striking look with the cabinet becoming part of the wall once installed, stopped and painted. Available with a large selection of door styles, hardware options and colours. This premium product range is well suited to any high-end project that needs to be taken to the next level and really stand out with attention to detail!
Standard construction of welded zinc plated steel for corrosion resistance then powder coated to colour of your choice. See links below for standard powder coat colour range.
Requires professional installation and plaster stopping compound applied to complete the installation.
Product features:
- Checkpoint 6000 Series Architectural Recessed Flush Mount Extinguisher Cabinet
- Designed to integrate seamlessly into any interior
- Complete with plaster stopping angle to suit 10mm or 13mm plasterboard Gyprock wall sheeting
- Custom sizes and finishes available
- Coated Steel Construction
- Heavy Duty Construction
- Hinged door with Full Length Piano Hinge
- Optional pull handle or recessed door hardware
- Optional safety lock with breakable latch
- Optional clear inspection window in door
- Designed to house a single fire extinguisher
- Different sizes available to suit 2.5kg, 4.5kg or 9.0kg Powder extinguishers
- Sizes also available to suit 3.5kg or 5.0kg Carbon Dioxide CO2 extinguishers
- Protects equipment from misuse and damage
- Ideal for architectural fit-out projects where space is at a premium
- Australian owned supplier
- Australian made product where possible