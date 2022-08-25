Architectural aluminium recessed fire extinguisher cabinet
Last Updated on 25 Aug 2022
See more items of architectural aluminium recessed fire extinguisher cabinet here.
Overview
Description
Features and benefits:
- Checkpoint 6000 Series Architectural Recessed Aluminium Fire Extinguisher Cabinet
- Designed to integrate seamlessly into any interior
- Complete with 10mm Aluminium flange surround for easy installation
- Custom sizes and finishes available
- Coated Steel Construction
- Heavy Duty Construction
- Hinged door with Full Length Piano Hinge
- Optional pull handle
- Optional safety lock with breakable latch
- Optional clear inspection window in door
- Designed to house a single fire extinguisher
- Different sizes available to suit 2.5kg, 4.5kg or 9.0kg Powder extinguishers
- Sizes also available to suit 3.5kg or 5.0kg Carbon Dioxide CO2 extinguishers
- Protects equipment from misuse and damage
- Ideal for architectural fit-out projects where space is at a premium