Architectural Recessed Fire Extinguisher Cabinet With Surround Aluminium Checkpoint Custom Made

Architectural aluminium recessed fire extinguisher cabinet - made to order

Last Updated on 25 Aug 2022

No matter which style you choose, the Aluminium 6000 Series range is well suited to high-end commercial interior fit-outs. Providing an additional aluminium highlight to ensure design concept isn’t compromised.

Description

Aluminium Recessed Extinguisher Cabinet – Custom Made to order.

  • Checkpoint 6000 Series Architectural Recessed Aluminium Fire Extinguisher Cabinet
  • Designed to integrate seamlessly into any interior
  • Complete with 10mm Aluminium flange surround for easy installation
  • Custom sizes and finishes available
  • Coated Steel Construction
  • Heavy Duty Construction
  • Hinged door with Full Length Piano Hinge
  • Optional pull handle
  • Optional safety lock with breakable latch
  • Optional clear inspection window in door
  • Designed to house a single fire extinguisher
  • Different sizes available to suit 2.5kg, 4.5kg or 9.0kg Powder extinguishers
  • Sizes also available to suit 3.5kg or 5.0kg Carbon Dioxide CO2 extinguishers
  • Protects equipment from misuse and damage
  • Ideal for architectural fit-out projects where space is at a premium

Seven Hills, NSW

NSW Head Office & Warehouse 2/28 Prime Drive

02 6284 3173
