Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Glassworks Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Glasswork Archilam Anti-slip Glass Flooring
Glasswork Archilam Anti-slip Glass Flooring

ArchiLam® anti-slip glass flooring by Glassworks

Last Updated on 10 Apr 2017

Glassworks ArchiLam anti-slip glass flooring comes in a variety of pattern grips in clear, low-iron extra clear or smooth opaque finishes for a surface that is actually safer to walk on than conventional flooring. It combines the aesthetic qualities of glass in a stunning alternative to flooring and stairs in public and private spaces. For added visual impact, they can also be LED lit.

Overview
Description

Glassworks ArchiLam anti-slip glass flooring comes in a variety of pattern grips in clear, low-iron extra clear or smooth opaque finishes for a surface that is actually safer to walk on than conventional flooring. It combines the aesthetic qualities of glass in a stunning alternative to flooring and stairs in public and private spaces. For added visual impact, they can also be LED lit.

The wide range of textures and patterns suit small or large installations and as they undergo rigorous European testing, their grip is guaranteed in dry and wet conditions, even pool areas.

Aesthetics is a given, but on a practical note, the satin finish also deflects dirt and marks, making it a low maintenance architectural solution.

Applications:

  • Stair treads
  • Commercial flooring
  • Concept flooring
  • Feature flooring

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Archilam

512.47 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Office Address 8A Kitchen Rd

61 3 8788 5888
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap