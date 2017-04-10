Glassworks ArchiLam anti-slip glass flooring comes in a variety of pattern grips in clear, low-iron extra clear or smooth opaque finishes for a surface that is actually safer to walk on than conventional flooring. It combines the aesthetic qualities of glass in a stunning alternative to flooring and stairs in public and private spaces. For added visual impact, they can also be LED lit.

The wide range of textures and patterns suit small or large installations and as they undergo rigorous European testing, their grip is guaranteed in dry and wet conditions, even pool areas.

Aesthetics is a given, but on a practical note, the satin finish also deflects dirt and marks, making it a low maintenance architectural solution.

Applications: