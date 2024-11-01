The OASE Aquarius Universal and Eco Expert ranges provide powerful, reliable fountain pumps ideal for decorative landscape applications. Known for their quiet operation and energy-efficient performance, these pumps are perfect for both indoor and outdoor settings, making them suitable for fountains, small waterfalls, and similar displays.

Compact yet powerful, these pumps allow users to enjoy the soothing sounds of flowing water without disturbance. They can be installed in shallow water or set up for dry operation, accommodating various decorative features. With adjustable flow rates, users can fine-tune water output to suit different display sizes and effects. Enhanced durability and reliability are ensured through thermal protection, which prevents damage in low-water situations.

Aquarius Universal

The Aquarius Universal models include 3000, 4000, 6000, 9000, and 12000, offering flow rates from 3,000 to 12,000 litres per hour in an energy-efficient, stylish stainless-steel design, ideal for smaller applications.

Aquarius Eco Expert

These high-performance pumps combine advanced motor technology with smart features. The Eco Expert range includes models 22000, 28000, 36000, and 44000, capable of flow rates from 22,000 to 44,000 litres per hour, suitable for commercial applications. Key features include the optional OASE Control System (OC) for app-based management and Dynamic Function Control (DFC) for creating various water patterns with the click of a button.

Key Features: