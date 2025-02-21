AquaMax Eco: Quality filter pumps for watercourses

The OASE AquaMax Eco range offers next-generation pumps designed for powerful, energy-efficient performance in watercourses and filtration systems. Ideal for commercial applications, the Premium, Expert, and Titanium models are known for their reliability and intelligent water management. This range delivers robust water flow and advanced filtration while reducing energy costs, making it a top choice for professionals seeking eco-friendly solutions.

AquaMax Eco Premium

The Premium models are built for flexibility and efficiency, featuring energy-saving technology and high flow rates suitable for various pond sizes. It includes the ability to integrate OASE Control interface for digital monitoring and adjustments, along with Environmental Function Control (EFC) to prevent dry running and blockages, and Dual inlet for simultaneous debris supply through filter accessories. The Premium models—5000, 7000, 9000, 13000, 17000, and 21000—offer flow rates from 5,000 to 21,000 litres per hour, catering to both domestic and small-scale commercial applications, with head heights ranging from 3.5 to 6 m for waterfalls and cascades.

AquaMax Eco Expert

The Expert models are perfect for large water features, providing higher capacity and digital control. It allows digital control through the OASE Cloud Controller, supporting year-round, efficient operation. With substantial flow rates ranging from 21,000 up to 44,000 litres per hour, the Expert series includes models 21000, 26000, 36000, and 44000. Two additional low-voltage models, 20000 and 27000 are available for safe operation in public spaces frequented by children. Impressive water features can be achieved with head heights of up to 9.5 m.

AquaMax Eco Titanium

The Titanium model is designed for the most demanding applications, constructed with industrial-grade materials for maximum durability and performance. With flow rates ranging from 31,500 to 81,000 litres per hour, the Titanium models—31000, 51000, and 81000—provide unparalleled capacity while maintaining ultra-low energy usage. They are ideal for larger bodies of water, powering supersized filtration systems for Koi or SwimPonds.

Key Features: