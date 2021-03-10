APC Workstation Cabinets: Mobile pedestal storage
When it comes to an individual employee’s storage, mobile pedestals are the perfect option. These pedestals are a flexible desk storage solution that fit underneath employee workstations with ease, while having a range of configurations that suit the specific requirements for more or less storage space.
Overview
Steelco Classic Range Mobile Pedestal
Mobile Pedestals offer secure and compact under desk storage for suspension files and smaller office items. These lockable pedestals feature castor wheels which allow the cabinet to be moved with ease. Steelco’s Classic Mobile Pedestal is the only pedestal in OLP’s Products range that is also available with 2 File drawers. This is made to suit those who require more room for filing.
Key Features:
- 2 Box 1 File unit includes a pencil tray
- Fifth castor wheel to ensure stability for anti-tilt
- Lockable front castors to secure unit in place
- Full extension ball bearing runners fitted to allow full drawer access
- Digital or key locking mechanism available
- Quality powder coated finish
- 10 year product warranty
Line Range Mobile Pedestal (Slimline, Trimline)
This modern-looking mobile pedestal range is slightly smaller and dynamic than the average pedestal and is designed to look stylish under any office desk.
Key Features:
- Top box drawer includes a pencil tray
- Fifth castor wheel to ensure stability for anti-tilt
- Full extension ball bearing runners fitted to allow full drawer access
- Anti-tilt mechanism fitted
- Lockable castors to secure unit in place
- Fitted with a barrel exchange lock
- Key lock as standard, digital lock option available
- Quality powder coated finish
- 3 year product warranty
Trimline Mobile Caddy
The Steelco Trimline Mobile Caddy is ideal for under desk storage or as an extended workspace storage unit. This unit is available with either a tambour side door or as an open shelf side and features two box drawers and one suspension file drawer.
Key Features:
- Available in left hand or right hand orientation
- Two box and one file drawer unit includes a pencil tray
- Side storage unit available with or without tambour door
- Fitted with ABS door slats as standard
- Fifth castor wheel to ensure stability for anti-tilt
- Lockable drawers and tambour door
- Lockable castors to secure unit in place
- Full extension ball bearing runners fitted to allow full drawer access
- Fitted with barrel exchange locks
- Can have a cushion mounted to transforming into a seating option
- Quality powder coated finish
- 3 year product warranty
