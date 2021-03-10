APC Workstation Cabinets: Mobile pedestal storage

When it comes to an individual employee’s storage, mobile pedestals are the perfect option. These pedestals are a flexible desk storage solution that fit underneath employee workstations with ease, while having a range of configurations that suit the specific requirements for more or less storage space.

Steelco Classic Range Mobile Pedestal

Mobile Pedestals offer secure and compact under desk storage for suspension files and smaller office items. These lockable pedestals feature castor wheels which allow the cabinet to be moved with ease. Steelco’s Classic Mobile Pedestal is the only pedestal in OLP’s Products range that is also available with 2 File drawers. This is made to suit those who require more room for filing.

Key Features:

2 Box 1 File unit includes a pencil tray

Fifth castor wheel to ensure stability for anti-tilt

Lockable front castors to secure unit in place

Full extension ball bearing runners fitted to allow full drawer access

Digital or key locking mechanism available

Quality powder coated finish

10 year product warranty



Line Range Mobile Pedestal (Slimline, Trimline)

This modern-looking mobile pedestal range is slightly smaller and dynamic than the average pedestal and is designed to look stylish under any office desk.

Key Features:

Top box drawer includes a pencil tray

Fifth castor wheel to ensure stability for anti-tilt

Full extension ball bearing runners fitted to allow full drawer access

Anti-tilt mechanism fitted

Lockable castors to secure unit in place

Fitted with a barrel exchange lock

Key lock as standard, digital lock option available

Quality powder coated finish

3 year product warranty



Trimline Mobile Caddy

The Steelco Trimline Mobile Caddy is ideal for under desk storage or as an extended workspace storage unit. This unit is available with either a tambour side door or as an open shelf side and features two box drawers and one suspension file drawer.

Key Features: