APC Lockers: Customisable and secure locker solutions
Last Updated on 10 Mar 2021
Overview
APC Office lockers offer compact and secure personal storage solutions. Available in a range of finishes and materials, there is a locker to suit any environment and storage requirement.
Lockers Available:
Steelco Steel Locker
A versatile and robust steel locker, available in a range of sizes, colours and door configurations with a durable powder coated finish.
Steelco Heavy-Duty Steel Locker
Designed for use in schools, this locker features double-skinned doors to withstand harsh usage. Locker units can be banked together to make a stable run of lockers.
Steelco Mobile Phone Locker
Designed for secure storage of mobile phones, keys and other personal items.
Steelco Laptop Locker
Secure, compact storage for laptop storage. Can be fitted with GPO and USB outlets.
Steelco Flush Door Locker
Featuring a flush door closing mechanism, with extra-thick steel and a variety of door configurations available.
Steelco Mini Locker
A small, stylish, miniature locker solution is perfect for personal office storage.
Steelco Hybrid Locker
Featuring a powder coated steel frame and anti-scratch laminate finish door.
Steelco ABS Plastic Locker
Featuring double-skinned doors, water and scratch resistant the Steelco ABS locker is a perfect locker solution for high use areas.
Steelco Heavy-Duty Plastic Locker
Water-Resistant, UV-Proof and Vandal-Proof the Steelco Heavy-Duty Plastic Locker is perfect for indoor and outdoor applications.
Steelco Heavy-Duty Waterproof Plastic Locker
Waterproof, UV-Proof, Vandal-Proof - making the Steelco Heavy-Duty Waterproof Plastic Locker for outdoor applications.
Steelco Carousel Locker
A free standing and mobile locker unit - the Steelco Carousel Locker can be customised to have the desired locker configurations. The unit is also water-resistant and vandal-proof making it perfect for outdoor use.
Steelco Laminate Locker
With a wide range of sizes, configurations, colours and finishes available, the Steelco Laminate Locker is a sophisticated and customisable locker solution with flush mounted doors.
Steelco 6-Door Mail Locker
Designed to fit seamlessly into a workstation set-up, the locker units come with combination locks and mail slots as standard.
