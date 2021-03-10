APC Filing Cabinets: Secure office storage
APC filing cabinets are a simple product that have one purpose: to store a large amount of filing in a limited area. The addition of these units can quickly reduce clutter and increase office productivity.
Overview
Available in a lateral or vertical configuration to suit any office space, APC's filing cabinets are the perfect high density filing solution for a small to medium sized company.
APC Vertical Filing Cabinets
Our cabinets have been created specifically for commercial use and are ideal for high volume storage where floor storage space is restricted. Each drawer has a full length label holder for easy identification as well as double extension ball bearing runners for full drawer access and an anti-tilt mechanism to ensure operator safety. With a large range of different sizes available and the ability to customise the product further to suit your needs, your filing can now be effectively stored.
Key Features:
- Heavy duty double extension ball bearing runners for smooth operation and full drawer access
- Anti-tilt mechanism installed for added safety
- Drawer fronts include full length label holder for easy identification
- Fitted with barrel exchange locks
- 35kg drawer capacity uniformly distributed load
- Recessed Handle
- Blue Tick AFRDI approved
- Certificate # 13409/2
- 10 year product warranty APC
Lateral Filing Cabinets
These lockable cabinets are extremely durable and feature an anti-tilt safety mechanism, heavy duty double extension runners and full height box drawers for file protection and storage maximisation. With a wide range of various heights and drawer configurations, APC offer a filing cabinet to suit everyones needs.
Key Features:
- Anti-tilt safety mechanism and counter weight installed for added stability
- Full extension ball bearing runners fitted to allow full drawer access
- Adjustable interior levelling feet are included
- The barrel exchange locking system is fitted and comes with anti-bacterial keys
- Key lock as standard, digital lock option available
- 60kg UDL drawer capacity
- Quality powder coated finish
- 10 year product warranty
