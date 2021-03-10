APC Filing Cabinets: Secure office storage

APC filing cabinets are a simple product that have one purpose: to store a large amount of filing in a limited area. The addition of these units can quickly reduce clutter and increase office productivity.

Available in a lateral or vertical configuration to suit any office space, APC's filing cabinets are the perfect high density filing solution for a small to medium sized company.

APC Vertical Filing Cabinets

Our cabinets have been created specifically for commercial use and are ideal for high volume storage where floor storage space is restricted. Each drawer has a full length label holder for easy identification as well as double extension ball bearing runners for full drawer access and an anti-tilt mechanism to ensure operator safety. With a large range of different sizes available and the ability to customise the product further to suit your needs, your filing can now be effectively stored.

Key Features:

Heavy duty double extension ball bearing runners for smooth operation and full drawer access

Anti-tilt mechanism installed for added safety

Drawer fronts include full length label holder for easy identification

Fitted with barrel exchange locks

35kg drawer capacity uniformly distributed load

Recessed Handle

Blue Tick AFRDI approved

Certificate # 13409/2

10 year product warranty APC



Lateral Filing Cabinets

These lockable cabinets are extremely durable and feature an anti-tilt safety mechanism, heavy duty double extension runners and full height box drawers for file protection and storage maximisation. With a wide range of various heights and drawer configurations, APC offer a filing cabinet to suit everyones needs.

Key Features: