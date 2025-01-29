Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Rhodes Architectural Stone
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Antique Yangtze Limestone Exterior Facade
Antique Yangtze Limestone Fireplace
Detailed Facade Image With Rhodes Architectural Antique Yangtze Limestone
Rhodes Architectural Antique Yangtze Limestone Detailed Archway
Rhodes Architectural Antique Yangtze Limestone Exterior Facade
Rhodes Architectural Antique Yangtze Limestone Retainer Wall
Antique Yangtze Limestone Exterior Facade
Antique Yangtze Limestone Fireplace
Detailed Facade Image With Rhodes Architectural Antique Yangtze Limestone
Rhodes Architectural Antique Yangtze Limestone Detailed Archway
Rhodes Architectural Antique Yangtze Limestone Exterior Facade
Rhodes Architectural Antique Yangtze Limestone Retainer Wall

Antique Yangtze Limestone

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

A high-density, fossil-rich stone, Antique Yangtze Limestone has been reclaimed from abandoned homes and schoolyards across more than 1600 villages along the Yangtze River, prior to their submerging following China’s Three Gorges Dam Project.

Overview
Description

A high-density, fossil-rich stone, Antique Yangtze Limestone has been reclaimed from abandoned homes and schoolyards across more than 1600 villages along the Yangtze River, prior to their submerging following China’s Three Gorges Dam Project.

Carrying its original point stalk, pineapple and split face textures, the stone coloring ranges from toasty beige to sage and charcoal. Richly fossilised, it seamlessly blends with New Yangtze Limestone in any application.

Recommended uses:

  • Veneers, quoins

Installation:

  • Principal setting methods include proprietary wedge anchor setting for dry stack applications or clipped and back-filled veneer systems.

Material Specifications:

Get access to material specifications for Antique Yangtze Limestone by viewing the table below or downloading the brochure.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Antique Yangtze Limestone Brochure

297.52 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCremorne, VIC

Building 5 650 Church Street

03 8199 9555
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap