A high-density, fossil-rich stone, Antique Yangtze Limestone has been reclaimed from abandoned homes and schoolyards across more than 1600 villages along the Yangtze River, prior to their submerging following China’s Three Gorges Dam Project.

Carrying its original point stalk, pineapple and split face textures, the stone coloring ranges from toasty beige to sage and charcoal. Richly fossilised, it seamlessly blends with New Yangtze Limestone in any application.

Recommended uses:

Veneers, quoins



Installation:

Principal setting methods include proprietary wedge anchor setting for dry stack applications or clipped and back-filled veneer systems.



Material Specifications:

Get access to material specifications for Antique Yangtze Limestone by viewing the table below or downloading the brochure.

