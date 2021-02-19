Autoflo and AutoAqua antimicrobial health care models

Autoflo has responded to the ever evolving requirement for public facilities to provide as hygienic as possible spaces and tap equipment by updating some key models with anti-microbial flow control and aeration.

The Pillar range, and AutoAqua S38 Wall range have now included, "Health Care" models, which incorporate Agion antimicrobial technology, which is designed to release automatically only when conditions for bacteria growth are present, providing the longest lasting protection against microbes and bacteria.

The Autoflo and AutoAqua health care models mean that peace of mind can be assured in environments where health and safety are paramount, such as health and aged care facilities.

It also provides a sensor tap option for providing drinking water and bottle filling, with wall mount and tall options available.

Key features and benefits: