Building clean and healthy environments for healthcare, education and aged-care facilities has always been a priority and with the proven dangers of airborne bacteria living on surfaces – the need for protective surfaces has only increased.

Our new Antimicrobial metal ceiling range with silver-ion technology and our mineral fibre Heathcare Coating achieved a kill rate of 99% of tested bacteria–within 24 hours, helping to resist growth of bacterial super bugs and other bacteria on ceilings. *Tested to standard JIS Z2801, the range is available in seven ceiling grid and tile products – so you can stay protected without compromising on design.

Key features and benefits:

Kills 99% of bacteria: Our patented formula uses silver-ion technology to naturally kill *99% of bacteria on contact within 24 hours

Stringently tested: *Tested to standard JIS Z2801: E. coli, S. aureus

Large product range: Antimicrobial ceiling range is available across our Mars Healthcare, Mars Healthcare Aircare, Clean Room Mars ClimaPlus, DONN DX Healthcare grid, Aluminium Baffles & Highlands products.

Grid and tile: Antimicrobial range available in both ceiling grid system and matching ceiling tiles.

Lifetime product guarentee: Antimicrobial coating will last for the recommended lifespan of the ceiling product.



Knauf antimicrobial ceilings range

Clean Room™ Mars™ Climaplus™

Designed for clean-room environments, these panels are sag-resistant and adhere to ISO Cleanroom standards with a high performance antimicrobial Healthcare coating. CLEAN ROOM® Mars™ ClimaPlus™ Acoustical Ceiling Panels are perfect for ISO 5 rated clean rooms, computer and control rooms, kitchens/food prep areas (ISO 5 or Class 100) and sterile rooms.

Donn® DX® Healthcare

Rondo DONN® DX® Healthcare Acoustical Suspension System is rust resistant, antimicrobial and offers appropriate load-carrying capacities for acoustical panels, light fixtures and air distribution elements.