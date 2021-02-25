Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Knauf Logo USG boral
Knauf
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Knauf Antimicrobial Ceiling
Knauf Antimicrobial Ceiling

Antimicrobial ceilings range

Last Updated on 25 Feb 2021

Our new Antimicrobial metal ceiling range with silver-ion technology and our mineral fibre Heathcare Coating achieved a kill rate of 99% of tested bacteria–within 24 hours, helping to resist growth of bacterial super bugs and other bacteria on ceilings.

Overview
Description

Building clean and healthy environments for healthcare, education and aged-care facilities has always been a priority and with the proven dangers of airborne bacteria living on surfaces – the need for protective surfaces has only increased.

Our new Antimicrobial metal ceiling range with silver-ion technology and our mineral fibre Heathcare Coating achieved a kill rate of 99% of tested bacteria–within 24 hours, helping to resist growth of bacterial super bugs and other bacteria on ceilings. *Tested to standard JIS Z2801, the range is available in seven ceiling grid and tile products – so you can stay protected without compromising on design.

Key features and benefits:

  • Kills 99% of bacteria: Our patented formula uses silver-ion technology to naturally kill *99% of bacteria on contact within 24 hours
  • Stringently tested: *Tested to standard JIS Z2801: E. coli, S. aureus
  • Large product range: Antimicrobial ceiling range is available across our Mars Healthcare, Mars Healthcare Aircare, Clean Room Mars ClimaPlus, DONN DX Healthcare grid, Aluminium Baffles & Highlands products.
  • Grid and tile: Antimicrobial range available in both ceiling grid system and matching ceiling tiles.
  • Lifetime product guarentee: Antimicrobial coating will last for the recommended lifespan of the ceiling product.


Knauf antimicrobial ceilings range

Clean Room™ Mars™ Climaplus™
Designed for clean-room environments, these panels are sag-resistant and adhere to ISO Cleanroom standards with a high performance antimicrobial Healthcare coating. CLEAN ROOM® Mars™ ClimaPlus™ Acoustical Ceiling Panels are perfect for ISO 5 rated clean rooms, computer and control rooms, kitchens/food prep areas (ISO 5 or Class 100) and sterile rooms.

Donn® DX® Healthcare
Rondo DONN® DX® Healthcare Acoustical Suspension System is rust resistant, antimicrobial and offers appropriate load-carrying capacities for acoustical panels, light fixtures and air distribution elements.

Contact
Display AddressCamellia, NSW

3 Thackeray St

1800 003 377
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap