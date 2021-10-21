Amantii: Bespoke electric fireplace

Designed in Canada the Amantii Bespoke range is the result of over 40 years experience heating homes in Canada and the USA. Amantii are one of the top suppliers of electric fireplaces in North America and the new Bespoke range is the best of their best.

Standard unit sizing means hassle free installation at any stage, inside or outside.

Symmetry Bespoke

Our Symmetry Bespoke series is more than an ordinary fi replace; it is a well-designed fi replace, unique, as it combines classic form with a modern interpretation. One of its unique features is the included thermostatic remote. It can be set and programmed (daily & weekly) for any temperature at any time you want. More controls are available using the WiFi app.

Symmetry XT Bespoke

The Symmetry Xtra Tall Bespoke is grandly proportioned to fi t in great rooms and commercial settings. It’s the size and height of this electric fi replace that started it all, revolutionizing the electric fi replace industry. Delivering tall, full fl ames, it commands presence in any room and can be customized to your taste – from contemporary to traditional, the media log set selection is yours.

Traditional Bespoke

Traditional Bespoke is a new interpretation of the classic fi replace with emphasis on superb design, features and quality. Choose your fl ame colors and effects using the latest technology, and rely on the included log set to create a realistic look. Inside the fi replace, a powerful heater warms up your space of up to 40 m2 . Concealed heater vents in the upper top of the unit allows for a truly clean appearance.