Alu-Clad series
Last Updated on 20 Mar 2023
European designed and engineered our Alu-Clad range of products are specifically all European window systems with all sashes made from a minimum of 68mm with 92mm available also. Made with your choice of either European Pine or Oak internally with aluminium externally, now you can enjoy all the benefits of timber, but without the maintenance.
Overview
European designed and engineered our Alu-Clad range of products are specifically all European window systems with all sashes made from a minimum of 68mm with 92mm available also.
Made with your choice of either European Pine or Oak internally with aluminium externally, now you can enjoy all the benefits of timber, but without the maintenance.
Personalise your windows with a range of both staining colours internally and powder coated colours externally.