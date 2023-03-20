Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
BINQ LOGO
BINQ
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
BINQ Alu-Clad
BINQ Alu-Clad

Alu-Clad series

Last Updated on 20 Mar 2023

European designed and engineered our Alu-Clad range of products are specifically all European window systems with all sashes made from a minimum of 68mm with 92mm available also. Made with your choice of either European Pine or Oak internally with aluminium externally, now you can enjoy all the benefits of timber, but without the maintenance.

Overview
Description

European designed and engineered our Alu-Clad range of products are specifically all European window systems with all sashes made from a minimum of 68mm with 92mm available also.

Made with your choice of either European Pine or Oak internally with aluminium externally, now you can enjoy all the benefits of timber, but without the maintenance.

Personalise your windows with a range of both staining colours internally and powder coated colours externally.

Contact
Display AddressChelsea Heights, VIC

2-4 Ashley Park Drive

03 9773 2373
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap